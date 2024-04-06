The South Carolina women's basketball team continued their dominant season on Saturday as they punched their ticket to the national title game with an impressive final four win over three seed NC State women's basketball. The game was close for awhile, but the Gamecocks pulled away in the second half and got the win. Former South Carolina player and current WNBA star Aliyah Boston was on the scene for ESPN, and it was cool for her to see her former team put up such a strong performance.
NC State hung around with South Carolina women's basketball for awhile, but the Gamecocks were just too much. There is a reason why this team is undefeated, and it was on full display in the third quarter.
South Carolina was only up by one point going into third quarter, but they outscored the Wolfpack 29-6 in that third quarter. The game was well out of reach as they went into the fourth, and the Gamecocks ended up getting the win 78-59.
Aliyah Boston was part of the team last season, and she is now in the WNBA. She is in Cleveland covering the women's Final Four with ESPN, and she got to interview her former coach, Dawn Staley, after the game. Here is their exchange:
Dawn Staley: Proud of your professionalism, proud that you know the game so much that you are representing at the highest level, god is good to you.
Aliyah Boston: God is good, I'm talking about you though. I'm talking about you, you are going to the national championship game, this team hasn't been built with a lot of experience, but you have key players stepping up, Kamilla [Cardoso], Tessa [Johnson], what excites you about this now going into the ship, one more.
Staley: We're excited, this is the place we wanted to be, we want to do it for you. We really want to take care of Sunday for you and the freshies because you gave basketball everything you had and you came up short your senior year, so hopefully we can turns the tables and win it for you, and if we do, freshies will be getting their rings.
Boston: Last question, how many Tik Toks are you in today?
Staley: Tik Toks since you left? I don't know.
Boston: Proud of you coach, love you.
Staley: Love you.
South Carolina is one win away
Now, the South Carolina women's basketball team is just one win away from completing a perfect season and winning the national championship. Their next test is going to be difficult, however. The Gamecocks will be taking on fellow one seed Iowa and Caitlin Clark, and it should be an outstanding matchup.
The Hawkeyes beat UConn in a nail-biter on Friday night, and now they are headed to the national title game. South Carolina is currently favored by 6.5 points. The game will get going at 3:00 ET on Sunday, and it will be airing on ABC. That one is going to be a lot of fun, and a national champion will be crowned.