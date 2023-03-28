David is in his first season as an NBA Associate Editor at ClutchPoints. He is based in Los Angeles and currently covers basketball at every level from NBA/WNBA to men/women college and boys/girls high school.

Since Dawn Staley arrived at South Carolina in 2008, she has transformed the program into a perennial NCAA powerhouse and national title contender. Following the COVID cancellations in 2020, Staley has guided the Gamecocks to three straight March Madness Final Fours including this season. They program also reached back-t0-back championship games in 2021 and 2022 while winning it all in 2022. South Carolina is the overwhelming favorite to win the national championship this season and they will face Iowa in the Final Four. After defeating Maryland in the Elite Eight on Monday, Staley reacted to the win via ESPN.

“They are the example of what student-athletes are all about … [they’re the] epitome of winners and doing it the right way.” Dawn Staley on her undefeated @GamecockWBB team 🙌 pic.twitter.com/103UR2qJ92 — espnW (@espnW) March 28, 2023

“I’m happy for our players, they work extremely hard, they are the example of what student athletes are all about,” Staley said. “I’m not just saying that. I experience it every single day. Especially for our seniors, they’re the epitome of winners and doing it the right way, I want this for them. I really do because all of them have sacrificed part of them as players for the betterment of our team. I want them to look back on it and say it was well worth it to sacrifice.”

Since arriving at South Carolina, Dawn Staley has amassed a record of 402-105. South Carolina has reached the NCAA Tournament in 11 of the 14 seasons Staley has been the head coach not including the COVID canceled 2020 season. They have won two national championships with the first coming in 2017. They have never lost in the first round of March Madness. Prior to South Carolina, Staley was the head coach at Temple.