By Sam DiGiovanni · 2 min read

Frank Gore Jr. put on the performance of a lifetime in the LendingTree Bowl. The Southern Miss football squad’s superstar running back helped his squad defeat Rice by a score of 38-24, giving him notoriety for more reasons than just his prolific season and famous father.

Gore — the son of former NFL star Frank Gore — rushed for an absurd 329 yards, a record for bowl games, and two touchdowns on just 21 carries. His big day was made possible by rushes of 64, 59, 55 and 25 yards. The junior surpassed the previous record of 317 yards, set in 2020 by Appalachian State’s Camerun Peoples in a 56-28 victory in the Myrtle Beach Bowl against North Texas. He also completed two passes in three attempts for 19 yards.

One of the more memorable moments from Gore’s great day was in his postgame interview when his aunt came into the picture cheering before the Southern Miss star motioned her out of frame. Gore later said that he has nothing but love for his aunt.

"Auntie chill!" Frank Gore Jr. shares a moment with his aunt postgame 😅pic.twitter.com/06ltjAPPu5 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 18, 2022

Frank Gore Jr. capped off a dominant season for Souther Miss, compiling 1,382 rushing yards and nine touchdowns. He also tallied 219 receiving yards on 19 catches, 191 passing yards, eight pass completions on 15 attempts and four passing touchdowns.

Although Southern Miss is far from one of the most notable football programs, Frank Gore Jr.’s unreal season helped bring attention to the program and himself. An NFL future is not far away from Gore after such a spectacular collegiate career.