The Southern University Jaguars defended their home turf with a hard-fought 24-14 victory over Alcorn State this past Saturday. The Jaguars victory moves them to 4-3 and the Braves to 4-4.

With the game being knotted up at 14 in the fourth quarter, back to back scores from kicker Joshua Griffin and running back Kendrick Rhymes won the game for the Jaguars.

Coming into the game, Alcorn State led the SWAC in rushing offense and served as a gauging point for a fiesty Jaguars defense.

The Jaguars attacked the Braves by replicating their strength — the run game. The Braves were able to surpass their average rushing total (202 yards per game) with 210 rushing yards, but the Jaguars did even better.

The Jaguars finished the game with a season best 295 rushing yards on the ground.

Southern University head coach Terrance Graves gave tremendous praise to his team and offensive coordinator following the game.

“It was just a battle of wills, (Offensive coordinator Mark Frederick) did a tremendous job calling the game-plan, said Graves per the Advocate.”

As expected in a big-time offensive output, the Jaguars had a number of playmakers chime in during the game. Kendrick Rhymes led the way with 133 rushing yards and a touchdown on 17 carries. Kobe Dillion also chimed in with 15 carries and 91 yards on the ground.

Behind the center, junior quarterback Noah Bodden showcased a balanced dual-threat skillset. Bodden finished the game 13 of 22 for 141 yards and a touchdown through the air. He additionally added 38 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Conversely, the Braves' offense struggled to find success against the Jaguars defense. Despite the team surpassing their average run total, all of their drives, except for their two touchdown drives, resulted in a punt or turnover.

Braves quarterback Xavier Vaughn, who has thrown for over 1,000 yards this season, completed 10 of 21 passes for 76 yards and threw an interception during the game. Vaughn also lost two fumbles.

Southern University linebacker Vincent Page discussed the mindset of the Jaguars as they prepared for the physical Braves offense.

“When you play in big games like this, you have to make plays,” said Page per The Advocate.

With a lights out defensive performance in a key game, it is safe to say the Jaguars approach worked.

The Jaguars are riding high following their home victory and look to continue their momentum next week vs. Florida A&M.

For the Braves, they look to bounce back next week vs. Alabama State.