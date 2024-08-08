Two European Nations collide as Spain and Germany play for Bronze at the 2024 Olympics. It is time to continue our 2024 Olympics Women’s Soccer odds series with a Spain-Germany prediction and pick.

Meanwhile, Spain had been dominant in the game. They won 2-1 over Japan before winning 1-0 over Nigeria. They would end the group stage with a 2-0 victory over Brazil. In the first knockout round game, it would be a match with Colombia. Colombia jumped to a two-goal lead in the game but Spain would tie the game up and win in penalties. They would then re-match Brazil in the semifinals. An early mistake by Spain put them behind, giving up an own goal. Gabi Portilho would score in stoppage time of the first half to make it 2-0 for Brazil. It would be 3-0 before Spain received a goal on a Brazilian own goal. The game would end with a 4-2 BRazil victory.

Meanwhile, Germany has just one defeat in these games. They beat Australia and Zambia by a combined 7-1 in the group stage but lost to the USA. In the knockout rounds, they would face Canada. It was scoreless through the first 90 and all of the additional time. This would lead to a penalty shootout, where Germany would advance 4-2. Germany would then face the United States. It was an open game, but both teams struggled to finish. The game would be scoreless into extra time. After Sophia Smith had a goal called back due to being offsides, she scored in the 9th minute, and the United States held onto that lead to move on to the gold medal game.

Here are the 2024 Olympics Women’s soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

2024 Olympics Odds: Spain-Germany Odds

Wagers below cover Extra Time/Penalties if required

Spain to Win the Bronze: -220

Germany to Win the Bronze: +162

Wagers below are graded on the result after 90 minutes plus stoppage time

Spain 3-Way ML: -110

Germany 3-Way ML: +270

Draw: +270

Over 2.5 goals: -143

Under 2.5 goals: +107

How to Watch Spain vs. Germany

Time: 9:00 AM ET/ 6:00 AM PT

TV: USA Network

Why Spain Will Win

The Spanish attack has been led by midfielder Alexia Putellas. Patellas is one of two Spanish players with more than one goal this year. She is third on the team in shots, sitting with 15, but has been the most accurate. Patellas has nine shots on target in these games. Further, he averages 3.03 shots on target per 90 minutes of gameplay so far in the games. The major shooter so far for Spain has been Salma Paralluelo. She has 17 shots with seven on target. This has led to two goals, with one against Brazil. Further, she has two assists in nthe game.

Mariona Caldentey has also been shooting a lot. Caldentey has 16 total shots, but just two have found the target. This has led to just one goal for Caldentey so far in the games. She does have assists though. The Spanish attack features multiple players who can both score and create chances. Aitanan Bonmati and Athenea del Castillo both come into the games with a goal. They also both have an assist. Further, Jenni Hermoso has a goal and has created multiple scoring opportunities for Spain.

Cata Coll is expected to be in goal for Spain. She has allowed seven goals on 21 shots so far in the games. She struggled against Brazil and also received a yellow card in the game.

Why Germany Will Win

Scoring for Germany has started with Lea Schuller. Schuller has scored three times so far in the games and is the only player on the German squad with more than one goal so far. She has also been efficient with her opportunities. She is third on the team in total shots, sitting with 11. Still, she missed the game with the United States due to an inflamed patella tendon in her knee. She could also be out for this one, which means others need to step up. One of those could be Julie Brand. The brand has been the highest-volume shooter so far. She has 18 shots in these games, with seven on target. Four of those shots on target were against the United States, but failed to score. Further, she leads with 3.72 shots per 90 minutes, the most by nearly a shot per 90 minutes. Brand has just one goal though in the games.

Klara Buhl and Guila Gwinn have also both been productive so far in the game. Buhl, a midfielder, sits with a goal and two assists so far in the games. She has created the most shot opportunities for Germany this tournament and is also second on the team with 15 shots, four of them on target. Guila Gwinn has not been a heavy shooter from her defensive position but does have five shots with two on target. Gwinn also has two assists in the games so far and has the most progressive passes.

Ann-Katrin Berger will be in goal. She has stopped 16 of 22 shots on target, giving her a save percentage of 72.7. Berger also has two clean sheets. She was great against the United States. In that game, she stopped nine of ten shots on target.

Final Spain-Germany Prediction & Pick

Ann-Katrin Berger is coming off the best game she has had in the Olympics. While Germany could be missing scoring options, they are still a solid squad. Spain fell apart against Brazil, and their goaltending was suspect. If that form continues, Germany will create plenty of opportunities. That will be enough for them to get a bronze medal at the 2024 Olympics.

Final Spain-Germany Prediction & Pick: Germany to win the bronze (+162)