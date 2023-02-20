After signing with the Los Angeles Sparks three weeks ago, Stephanie Talbot has been ruled out for the 2023 season after tearing her ACL, the team announced today.

According to Her Hoops Stats, Talbot signed a two-year protected deal worth $227,000. A five-year veteran, Talbot spent the last two summers with the Seattle Storm. She averaged 5.0 points per game last season but shot 39.7% from beyond the arc on 2.1 attempts per game.

Talbot expressed her excitement joining the Sparks in a press release upon signing with the team.

“I am excited to sign with the Los Angeles Sparks for the next two years,” Talbot said. “Talking to KB and Curt over the past week, I loved their vision for both myself and the team. I’m really looking forward to meeting my teammates and getting to work.”

The Sparks were hoping Talbot’s ability to stretch the floor would propel their offense, which was the worst three-point shooting team in the WNBA last season.

“Talbs was a player that was high on our free agency list from the beginning of our process,” Sparks CAO & GM Karen Bryant said when it was announced Talbot would be joining the team. “Her experience in high level competition both internationally and in the WNBA will bring valuable leadership to this team.”

New Sparks head coach Curt Miller echoed a similar sentiment.

“Steph is a versatile wing with great length and impacts both ends of the court with her energy and effort,” said Head Coach Curt Miller. “She is an outstanding perimeter shooter which will help us with floor spacing and offensive schemes.”