On the first day WNBA free agents can sign with teams, Rachel Galligan of Just Women’s Sports reported former Seattle Storm sharpshooter Stephanie Talbot will be joining the Los Angeles Sparks in 2023. The details of the contract have not been publicly released.

The news comes after the Sparks lost out on the Candace Parker sweepstakes. Parker, the No. 1 overall pick for Los Angeles in 2008 who helped lead them to their last title in 2016, decided to sign with the Las Vegas Aces. The move left the front office with $777,165 of cap space to work with and add a veteran in Talbot entering her age-29 season.

The Sparks also announced today guard Lexie Brown will be returning to the team after she had signed a one-year deal last offseason.

After finishing last in the league in three-point percentage, Los Angeles is bringing in two proven shooters who can stretch the floor for their teammates. Brown had the best shooting season of her career in an expanded role in 2022, shooting 39.8 3P% on 3.9 attempts per game. The former Sky guard will make $78,000 in the first year of her deal and $80,340 in the second year.

Talbot was interested in re-signing with the Storm but wanted to sign a deal early in free agency when there was still an offer on the table that included her getting more playing time, per The Next. Brittney Sykes, who signed a three-year deal with the Washington Mystics, also had interest in going to Seattle but wanted to strike while the iron was hot for her as well.