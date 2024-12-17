Los Angeles Sparks star Cameron Brink is Unrivaled.

Brink, the rookie out of Stanford, will join the Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier-led Unrivaled 3-on-3 basketball league, which begins play in January. She will suit up for the Lunar Owls in 2026 after she heals from the ACL tear she suffered during her first WNBA season.

In the meantime, the Lunar Owls will play the inaugural Unrivaled season without Brink. Collier, Skylar Diggins-Smith, Natasha Cloud, Allisha Gray and Shakira Austin join her on the roster, with NBA skills coach DJ Sackmann serving as head coach.

While some of the best players in the WNBA have decided to play for Unrivaled, it's still a significant commitment during the heart of the WNBA offseason. In her official announcement with People, Brink explained how she decided to join and the advice she received from her Hall of Fame-bound godbrother, Stephen Curry.

“When the league was just forming, we did chat about it — and yeah, I think Steph is in full support of it,” Brink said. “He thinks it's a great idea and he knows I love the round three basketball.”

Brink added that she looks forward to the challenge of playing 3-on-3 and looks at it as an opportunity for skill development.

“It's just a really great way to train in a different way and build up your skill, not playing five-on-five,” Brink said. “It's just going to be completely different and I think it's really going to aid people with their skills, everything. So yeah, [Curry] thinks it's a really cool thing.”

Sparks' Cameron Brink will be involved with Unrivaled from the jump

While Brink won't play for the Lunar Owls this year, expect her to be a constant presence on the sideline and around the league.

Brink plans to rehab with the Lunar Owls training staff and be a part of the league's content creation. Most importantly, she will be there to support her new teammates.

“Obviously I won't be playing, but I will be supporting full-fledged,” Brink said. “I think it's just going to be a really cool opportunity. Iron sharpens iron, so while I'm there, I'll be able to train with people and work on my game.”

“It'll be really a huge year of growth for me — so, I'm really excited,” she added.

Unrivaled officially tips off on January 17 with a doubleheader featuring the Lunar Owls and Mist in game one and Rose facing Vinyl in game two. Both contests will air on TNT.