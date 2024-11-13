Los Angeles Sparks star Cameron Brink is taking a moment off the basketball court to step into a new spotlight: the 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. The 22-year-old has become one of the most dynamic figures in women’s basketball, known for her stellar play on the court and now her captivating presence in front of the camera. Brink joined a group of groundbreaking young athletes for the 2025 SI Swimsuit edition, shot in Boca Raton, Florida, and the results are stunning, SI reports.

Expand Tweet

This feature marks a significant milestone for Brink, who had previously shared her admiration for Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Issue on Paul George’s podcast. “I've always loved SI Swimsuit,” she said earlier this year, adding that she finds it empowering. Now, as one of the new faces in the issue, Brink has shown that her appeal extends beyond the basketball arena, merging her athleticism with the fashion-forward world of sports media.

Known for her dominance on the court, Brink’s selection for this shoot is more than just a moment of glamour. It symbolizes her evolving role as a multifaceted figure in the sports world—one who is redefining how athletes can influence culture, both in and out of competition. From a standout career at Stanford to her debut season with the Sparks, Brink has proven that she’s not just a star in sports but in popular culture too.

Sparks Future Hinges on Brink's Star Power

While the Los Angeles Sparks have struggled recently, with the worst record in the WNBA last season and uncertainty surrounding their coaching staff, one thing is clear: Brink is central to the team’s future. Despite the challenges the franchise faces—such as the departure of head coach Curt Miller and the looming draft lottery—Brink remains a cornerstone of the team’s rebuilding efforts.

Beyond her basketball prowess, Brink’s influence continues to grow. She’s already been featured on magazine covers, celebrated her engagement to Ben Felter, and now is making her mark as a rising star in the world of fashion. Her pre-game looks—sleek and stylish—have turned heads, reflecting a new era where athletes aren’t just measured by their performance on the field but by their ability to impact the broader cultural landscape.

As the Sparks look ahead to the 2025 season, Brink’s star power is undeniable. Whether on the court or in the pages of Sports Illustrated, she’s an athlete who is not only shaping her career but also inspiring the next generation of female athletes to break barriers and chase their dreams.