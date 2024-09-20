To say the 2024 WNBA season was a tough one for the Los Angeles Sparks would be an understatement. The Sparks struggled to find wins while being hit with a wave of absences and injuries. It was a season unlike anything Sparks head coach Curt Miller has seen during his ten-year WNBA coaching career.

But it was also one of the most enjoyable years of Miller's career. Despite the team finishing with a record of 8-32 and missing the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season, Miller throughly enjoyed coaching this group.

“I've been in a lot of winning locker rooms that weren't near as fun as what this locker room is. And that's not coach speak. That's not an exaggeration,” Curt Miller said. “I just really enjoyed this group through even the frustrations and the adversity of this year.”

And there certainly was frustration and adversity this season. The Sparks did manage to finish the season on a high note with a 68-51 win against the Minnesota Lynx on Thursday. But the Sparks had come into the game on an eight-game losing streak, tied for their longest this year.

They had four players out to finish the season in Cameron Brink (ACL injury), Aari McDonald (ankle injury), Layshia Clarendon (mental health reasons) and Lexie Brown (Crohn's). The Sparks had two players on hardship contracts in Odyssey Sims and Crystal Dangerfield who had to end the year with the team.

“I love the build, I know that there's speed bumps in the builds. This year was filled with adversity of injuries and illnesses. The losses compiling was something I'm not used to,” Miller said. “So learning and growing through that adversity and how to come to work the next day was a still a growth mindset for this team. I had multiple new staff members and I had fun educating and teaching them how we wanted to play, and in turn they could turn around and then educate and teach our players.”

With the season now over, the Sparks have clinched the top odds for the No. 1 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft.

Curt Miller, Sparks continue with rebuild



With the 2024 WNBA season in rearview, Miller and the Sparks will turn their attention to the 2025 WNBA Draft. The top pick is expected to be UConn star Paige Bueckers who coincidently plays a position of major need for the Sparks. They're going to have to secure the No. 1 pick though to have a chance at drafting her.

But in the meantime, the Sparks still can look forward to having two budding stars on their roster in Rickea Jackson and Cameron Brink. Brink's rookie year was unfortunately cut short due to an ACL injury, but Jackson's development was one of the team's bright spots.

“How we utilized Rickea when we got her permanently to the three was an area that we were just learning her game. I was just starting to learn Cam and where to put her in position to be successful 15 games in,” Miller said. “We were tweaking and always trying different things with Cam and we were just starting to feel comfortable when her injury happened.”

With a healthy Brink, a second-year Jackson and whoever the Sparks lottery pick ends up being, they will have quite a talented nucleus to work with moving forward. And as the young players continue to grow, Miller himself will adapt with them.

“Coaches are sometimes creatures of habit and what has worked, and obviously I've had a ton of success in this league,” Miller said. “But obviously some of the things that are my comfort zone didn't always match with his personnel and team. So I think you always got to be open-minded. You've always got to be adapting.”