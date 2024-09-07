Odyssey Sims and the Los Angeles Sparks are in agreement on a rest-of-season contract according to the WNBA transactions page, per Underdog WNBA. Sims had previously agreed to a seven-day contract with the Sparks. After her initial contract expired, she re-signed with the Sparks again. Now Sims is set to finish the 2024 season in LA.

Sims, 32, has played well during the 2024 season. She has played in 18 total games, nine of which came with the Sparks with the other nine coming with the Dallas Wings. Overall, Sims is averaging 13.8 points per outing on 49.7 percent field goal and 37.3 percent three-point shooting. Sims is also recording 5.6 assists per game.

Sims is a veteran who has played at the WNBA level since the 2014 season. The fact that she wasn't already signed to a team early in 2024 is quite surprising. She clearly has not only what it takes to play in the WNBA, but to find serious success. She was an All-Star back in 2019 with the Minnesota Lynx and Sims is still playing at a high level in 2024.

Sparks' challenging 2024 season

While Sims has played well overall, the same cannot be said for the Sparks. Los Angeles is just 7-27 and in last place in the Western Conference. They are 18 games behind the Minnesota Lynx for first place in the conference standings.

The good news is that the future is bright for the Sparks. Dearica Hamby is one of the best players in the WNBA. Meanwhile, rookie Cameron Brink missed most of the 2024 season with an injury so her return will be important for the Sparks in the future. Perhaps Odyssey Sims can earn a permanent role on the roster as well with a strong ending to the 2024 campaign.

Sparks fans are likely frustrated with the team's performance in 2024. However, 2025 could realistically lead to a bounce back campaign for the team.