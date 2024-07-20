PHOENIX – Dearica Hamby has been a WNBA All-Star before. Prior to being traded to the Los Angeles Sparks from the Las Vegas Aces ahead of the 2023 season, Hamby was already a two-time All-Star. But after being named to the All-Star team for the third time in her career this season, she felt like this was the most important one.

With the Sparks mired in a rebuild, Dearica Hamby has emerged as the team's top player and leader. She's putting up career numbers. In a sense, she felt like her previous selections were a reward for how good the Aces were as a team while this time around it felt earned.

“This by far, probably meant the most to me. It was the most intentional. I feel like in Vegas it was clear that I was an All-Star, but I didn't feel like I earned it in a sense. It was kind of like we were good,” Hamby told ClutchPoints during a media session. “I knew I did things that helped contribute to that team, but I set a goal this year coming in. Points, rebounds, assists, all that, I wrote that out. To be achieving it, I'm really proud of that.”

The Sparks came into this season having lost franchise cornerstone and team captain Nneka Ogwumike to the Seattle Storm in free agency. They also lost starting point guard Jordin Canada in a sign and trade with the Atlanta Dream. Both players were a major source of leadership in the locker room last season.

With that void, Hamby has stepped forward into that role. Following the Sparks' win against the Dallas Wings back on July 13, Rickea Jackson mentioned how crucial Hamby has been to her transition to the WNBA. Before Cameron Brink tore her ACL, she and Hamby had developed strong chemistry on the court together.

“I have a different way of leading. I'm not yelling at people or saying the most, I lead by example,” Hamby said. “I lead by just being a good teammate. Maybe like a mom, honestly, encouraging, being positive and just showing up.”

Dearica Hamby to star in 3×3 Olympic competition



Being selected to the WNBA All-Star team isn't the only honor that was bestowed upon Dearica Hamby this season. She was also named to Team USA's 3×3 squad for the upcoming Paris Olympics. Hamby has participated in Team USA events before, but this her first Olympic experience.

She was one the 2022 World Cup qualifying team and on the 3×3 team at the 2023 AmeriCup. But now, she has the chance to win a gold medal at the Olympics. When the Olympics get underway about a week after WNBA All-Star Weekend, Hamby is looking forward to both the overall experience and the competition.

“I'm excited to compete for a gold. It's going to be the world's best athletes in a village so to say, in the city of Paris,” Hamby said. “So the aura is going to be crazy. Just to be around that, the amount of confidence, I'm just excited to be in the presence of all these people.”