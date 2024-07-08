LOS ANGELES – The sweet taste of victory from the Los Angeles Sparks' win against the Las Vegas Aces on Friday was swept away with a bitter defeat, 84-78, at the hands of the Phoenix Mercury on Sunday. The Sparks trailed by double-digits early in the game but managed to fight their way back into the game. But as has been the case this season, the Sparks were unable to close the game out, prompting head coach Curt Miller to issue a warning to his team.

The Sparks next game is on Tuesday against the Minnesota Lynx, the team with the best record in the Western Conference. The Lynx won the 2024 WNBA Commissioner's Cup and Curt Miller quipped that if the Sparks play like they did against the Mercury, it will be smooth sailing for the Lynx.

“If we don't play better, if we play like we did tonight, Minnesota will beat us by 20 plus easily. They are really, really talented, Miller said. “Again, I don't worry about the wins and losses. What I'm more worried about is us playing to our standards and what we want to look like. If we don't do that Tuesday against the Minnesota team, it will be a long night.”

The Sparks have played against the Lynx twice already and have lost both times. The first loss came at home on June 5 when the Sparks lost in embarrassing fashion, 86-62. During their next meeting on the road, the Sparks put up a better showing, but still fell, 81-76. The Lynx may be a bit hobbled this time around though as star forward Napheesa Collier is currently battling a foot issue.

Sparks, Curt Miller searching for a closer



One of the stark contrasts between the Sparks and the Mercury on Sunday was the Mercury knew exactly who to put the ball in the hands of down the stretch; Natasha Cloud. Cloud was brilliant in the fourth quarter, getting to her pull-up jumper on the way to scoring a career-high 31 points.

The Sparks on the other hand, looked stagnant and confused in crunch time, an about-face from their win against the Aces. The team's lack of preparedness was a source of frustration for Miller.

“You need closers, and no one is going to tell Natasha that she's not the best player on the floor every time she plays,” Miller said. “Attitude is everything and I thought she was confident in crunch time, and we looked around to see who was going to be our closer.

“I frustrated that we didn't play like we're capable of playing. I don't think we played with the same spirit, I didn't think we played with the same intensity. . .the number one thing that you realize as a coach when there's a lack of use is when you struggle coming out of a timeout. When you look them in the eye and you diagram something and you come out and they don't know where they're supposed to be, or they don't execute that. That is a frustrating thing for a coach.”