The 2025 WNBA free agency period officially kicked off this weekend with teams being able to extend qualifying offers to restricted free agents as well as designated core tags to players. A couple of moves have already been made with the Las Vegas Aces coring Kelsey Plum and the New York Liberty expected to core Breanna Stewart. The Los Angeles Sparks also made a key roster move ahead of the main part of the WNBA free agency period, as per WNBA Transactions.

The roster move the Sparks made ahead of the 2025 WNBA free agency period was to set Julie Allemand to the active roster.

The Sparks originally acquired Allemand in a trade with the Chicago Sky ahead of the 2024 WNBA season. Allemand did not suit up for the Sparks last year as she stayed overseas rehabbing from an ankle injury she sustained in the offseason. The injury also forced Allemand to withdraw from the Belgium national team at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

The news is a welcome one for the Sparks, who had placed Allemand’s contract on suspension for last season. It was a sign-and-trade in the deal with the Sky as Allemand was a free agent. The Sparks also acquired Li Yueru and a 2025 third round draft pick in the trade.

Julie Allemand as Sparks’ point guard

One of the Sparks’ most pressing needs heading into the 2025 season is consistent and strong point guard play. With the Dallas Wings getting the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 draft, the Sparks probably won’t get the chance to draft UConn star Paige Bueckers who would have addressed their point guard woes.

That’s why Allemand is crucial to the upcoming season, if she’s fully recovered from her ankle injury. She has not played in the WNBA since the 2022 season when she suited up in 25 games for the Sky. She averaged 3.0 points, 1.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists with splits of 41.7 percent shooting from the field, 29 percent shooting from the three-point line and 83.3 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Allemand was originally selected by the Indiana Fever with the No. 33 overall pick in the 2016 WNBA Draft. She did not make her WNBA debut until the 2020 season when she was named to the league’s All-Rookie Team. She averaged 8.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.1 steals.

Allemand was a starter as a rookie with the Fever, but moved to a bench role when she was traded to the Sky. She sat out the 2023 season to focus on commitments with the Belgium national team.