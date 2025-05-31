If there's anything that could've prepared Kelsey Plum for her major return to the Las Vegas Aces, it's the streak of success she's on with her new squad. Plum will take on her former teammates and the franchise that drafted her for the first time since an offseason blockbuster trade sent her to the Los Angeles Sparks.

The Aces and guard Jewell Loyd will be looking to play spoiler — after Loyd had her own homecoming spoiled — when they tip off against the Sparks at 10 p.m. ET.