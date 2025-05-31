If there's anything that could've prepared Kelsey Plum for her major return to the Las Vegas Aces, it's the streak of success she's on with her new squad. Plum will take on her former teammates and the franchise that drafted her for the first time since an offseason blockbuster trade sent her to the Los Angeles Sparks.

Familiar place. New chapter. 🌟 Kelsey Plum arrives back in Las Vegas to take on her former team with the Los Angeles Sparks! LAS-LVA | 10pm/ET on ION pic.twitter.com/tGcJKFkLvj — WNBA (@WNBA) May 31, 2025 Expand Tweet

Kelsey Plum matches up against her former team tonight! Accolades in Vegas:

➡️ All-Rookie Team: 2017

➡️ Sixth Player of the Year: 2021

➡️ 2x WNBA Champion: 2022, 2023

➡️ 3x WNBA All-Star

➡️ All-WNBA First Team: 2022

➡️ All-Star Game MVP: 2022 Aces-Sparks | 10pm/ET on ION 📺 pic.twitter.com/lP1NUKgv9X — WNBA (@WNBA) May 30, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Aces and guard Jewell Loyd will be looking to play spoiler — after Loyd had her own homecoming spoiled — when they tip off against the Sparks at 10 p.m. ET.