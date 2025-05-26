LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Sparks came into their Sunday game against the Chicago Sky looking to snap a three-game losing streak and get back in the win column. And they did just that, with a 91-78 win. A huge third quarter offensive explosion from Kelsey Plum made the difference for the Sparks, and it was a fan’s trash talk that actually got her going.

Following the win against the Sky, Kelsey Plum revealed how it was actually a Sparks fan who set the wheels in motion for her big third quarter.

“There was a guy, I think he was with LA, but he was trash talking to me and that did get me going. He was like, ‘come on!’ And I was like, ‘I’ve been coming on!’ Plum said. “But he got me going. And then in the third quarter he’s like, ‘see what I mean?’ I’m like oh okay, you can take the credit for that.”

Plum scored 17 of her game-high 28 points in the third quarter as the Sparks created separation from the Sky. Third quarters have been an Achilles heel of sort for the Sparks, dooming them in recent losses to the Minnesota Lynx and Phoenix Mercury.

It was a different story on Sunday. Although the Sky did chip the lead back down to single digits in the fourth quarter, the Sparks regained control of the game behind Plum’s leadership. It wasn’t just the points that Plum hit the Sky with. She carved up the defense with her passing as well, tying teammate Dearica Hamby with a game-high eight assists.

And after the game, Plum made it clear that she’s simply doing whatever it takes to get wins.

“This system asks a lot for me in terms of creating but then also trying to score and find that balance. And it’s not easy. I’m not going to get it right all the time. But I don’t give a damn about the points, I’m here to win,” Plum said. “I was trying to be patient in the first half, and then I knew in the third quarter I’d be a little bit more aggressive. . .I’ve been on a mission since I came out the womb. . .you’re just in a different position of being asked to hold more responsibility, but I think that I’ve always been a driven human being.”

The Sparks continue their recent homestand with a matchup against the Atlanta Dream on Tuesday, May 27.