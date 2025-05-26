May 26, 2025 at 11:05 AM ET

The 2025 NBA Playoffs is already in the conference championship round, with only four teams left standing. But Phoenix Suns star forward Kevin Durant is also enjoying the action in the WNBA.

On Sunday, the 15-time NBA All-Star was spotted again watching a WNBA game in the 2025 WNBA season, as he attended the showdown between the Chicago Sky and the Los Angeles Sparks at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Kevin Durant is back for his second WNBA game of the weekend, sitting courtside for the Sky vs. Sparks matchup 🌟 CHI-LAS | League Pass pic.twitter.com/vmpS4YuPJa — WNBA (@WNBA) May 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

Durant witnessed Kelsey Plum and the Sparks end a two-game slide by defeating Angel Reese and the Sky to the tune of a 91-78 score. Plum showed out, as she scattered 28 points on 9-for-18 shooting from the field in 36 minutes.

The veteran guard also dished out eight assists and grabbed two rebounds to help Los Angeles improve to 2-3 overall and win its first victory at home this season. Meanwhile, Azura Stevens contributed 24 points, eight rebounds, three assists and two steals to the Sparks. As for the Sky, Reese paced her team with 13 points and 12 rebounds in 32 minutes. Chicago remains winless, as it dropped to 0-3.

Fans react to Kevin Durant's presence at Sky-Sparks WNBA game

Kevin Durant, whose Suns failed to make the 2025 NBA Playoffs following an underwhelming regular season, sparked lots of reactions with his appearance in the Sparks' duel with the Sky.

“My GOAT's the WNBA's biggest ambassador🙂‍↕️🏀,” said a fan.

“@KDTrey5 is a real one,” another fan shared on social media.

“Awesome to see KD supporting the WNBA! Always great to have him courtside. 🌟🏀” said another X (formerly Twitter) user.

Others opted to make wild theories about Durant's future in the NBA.

“Boston Bruins hat. He’s such a Celtic. Talk soon,” a fan chimed in.

“KD be wearing this hat way too consistent. Just come home brotha,” posted a fan, who also noticed the Boston Bruins hat on the former NBA Most Valuable Player.

Via a different comment: “What are the chances KD wears a Bruins hat because he thinks the B stands for basketball.”

Durant, who has a year left on his current contract, averaged 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.2blocks in 62 games during the 2024-25 NBA regular season.