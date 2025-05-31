The Las Vegas Aces topped the Los Angeles Sparks 96-81 on Friday night in their first meeting since their blockbuster offseason trade. The matchup featured Kelsey Plum's return to Michelob ULTRA Arena, but her homecoming was ultimately spoiled by former teammates A'ja Wilson and Jackie Young.

In her typical dominant fashion, Wilson led all scores with 35 points while flirting with a triple-double, adding 13 rebounds and six assists. Young backed her up with 26 points, while Chelsea Gray added 15. Plum led the Sparks in a losing effort with 17 points.

The Las Vegas Aces defeat the Los Angeles Sparks 96-81 👏 A’ja Wilson went off for 35 PTS, 13 REB, & 6 AST. Jackie Young added in 26 PTS & 3 AST!#WelcometotheW pic.twitter.com/L2XJEll6p5 — WNBA (@WNBA) May 31, 2025 Expand Tweet

Plum spent her first seven seasons with the franchise, including the last six in Las Vegas. The team, then known as the San Antonio Silver Stars, drafted her first overall in 2017 after a historic collegiate career at Washington. Plum claimed two WNBA titles, three All-Star appearances and one all-WNBA recognition with the Aces.

Following the Aces' failed three-peat bid in 2024, Las Vegas traded Plum to the Sparks. They received Jewell Loyd from the Seattle Storm in the deal, while Los Angeles sent the No. 2 overall pick of the 2025 WNBA Draft to Seattle. The three teams all exchanged 2025 draft picks, with the Aces receiving the No. 13 pick and the Sparks netting the No. 9 pick, in addition to the Storm's 2026 second-rounder.

The meeting also marked a return for Sparks center Dearica Hamby, though much less welcoming. Hamby, who was released by the Aces in 2022, sued the team for discrimination, claiming they harassed and subsequently cut her for getting pregnant. Hamby dropped 14 points, 10 rebounds and six assists against her former team, with Azura Stevens also notching a 10-point, 10-rebound double-double.

Article Continues Below

Aces back on track with win over Sparks following blowout loss

The win put the Aces back on the winning track, moving them to 3-2 on the year. Las Vegas entered the game off a shocking 102-82 blowout loss against the Storm. The loss, which marked Loyd's return to Seattle, was the team's second double-digit defeat of the young season.

Despite entering the year as championship contenders, the Aces have yet to truly find their footing. While Wilson and Young continue to thrive, Loyd has yet to find her footing with the team. The six-time All-Star, who led the league in scoring in 2023, is averaging a mere 10.2 points per game through the first five contests.

Loyd might be struggling statistically, but she is responsible for the team's only game-winner of the year thus far. The 31-year-old nailed a corner three-pointer in the waning seconds against the Washington Mystics to give the Aces a 75-72 victory and avoid a catastrophic upset loss.