Angel Reese's elite ability to rebound the ball has kept her on pace for a historic WNBA feat. That was especially the case after her performance in Sunday's game between the Chicago Sky and Los Angeles Sparks.

After 32 minutes of action, Reese finished with a stat line of 13 points, 12 rebounds, four assists, and two steals. She shot 5-of-11 from the field and 3-of-3 from the free-throw line.

With another double-double to her name, she continues her pace for the feat of being the fastest player in WNBA history to get 500 or more points and 500 or more rebounds.

How Angel Reese, Sky played against Sparks

While Angel Reese continues her pace for that feat, the Sky continue the season without a win against any of their opponents.

The same can be said in their 91-78 loss to the Sparks. The game was close as Chicago only trailed 43-39 at halftime. However, their chances crumbled after Los Angeles put up a 35-25 effort in the third quarter, growing their lead to 14. As a result, the Sky did not have enough offensive energy to make a rally, much less reduce the deficit.

The Sky did have a decent shooting night from the field, making 46.4% of their total shot attempts. Their perimeter shooting was the opposite, struggling from downtown as they only converted four of their 20 tries. They also failed to secure the ball, committing 17 turnovers as they couldn't fend off the opposing defense.

Four players scored in double-digits on Chicago's behalf, including Reese. Kamilla Cardoso came next with 12 points, six rebounds and three assists on 6-of-9 shooting overall. Courtney Vandersloot put up 11 points and four rebounds, while Rebecca Allen provided 11 points and three rebounds.

The Sky will look to bounce back in their next matchup, being on the road. They face the Phoenix Mercury on May 27 at 10 p.m. ET.