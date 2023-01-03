By James Kay · 2 min read

The Los Angeles Sparks announced Karen Bryant will take over as Chief Administrative Officer and General Manager of the organization. The move comes after the team hired former general manager/coach Curt Miller as its next head coach on Oct. 21.

“I’m honored to take on the responsibility of Chief Administrative Officer & General Manager,” Bryant said. “I’m really excited to partner with Curt, Vanessa and the rest of our team to usher in a new era of Sparks Basketball.”

Bryant joins the Sparks with 15 years serving in multiple capacities within the Seattle Storm’s organization. She was the Chief Operating Officer for six years before being named the Chief Executive Officer for seven years. Bryant joined Los Angeles in 2021 and, according to the press release, helped lead the search to hire Miller and team president Vanessa Shay.

“Karen Bryant is a talented and veteran sports executive with a track record of building successful organizations from top to bottom,” Sparks owner Eric Holoman said. “Since joining the Sparks, she has established a bold vision and a strong foundation for long-term growth throughout the franchise.

“I’m confident her executive leadership, in partnership with Head Coach Curt Miller and President Vanessa Shay, will lead to sustainable success on and off the court.”

Bryant’s first priority will to fill out Los Angeles’ roster. According to HerHoopsStats.com, the Sparks only have two guaranteed contracts on the books for 2023. They have $996,101 in cap space to work with as they try to make their way back to the playoffs. They open their season against the Phoenix Mercury on May 19.