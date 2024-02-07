Quantcast

Lexie Brown Sparks agree to two-year extension in ‘surreal’ moment

Lexie Brown averaged 12.4 points over 12 games last season.

Los Angeles Sparks player Lexie Brown

Guard Lexie Brown has officially inked a two-year contract extension with the Los Angeles Sparks on Tuesday, a significant milestone in her professional basketball career. This agreement comes on the heels of Brown's most productive scoring season, where she averaged 12.4 points and 2.4 assists over 12 games, 11 of which she started, in her second year with the Sparks.

The 29-year-old guard, who was the No. 9 overall draft pick by the Connecticut Sun in 2018, has faced her share of challenges throughout her career, including health issues that sidelined her for the latter part of the 2023 season. Despite these setbacks, Brown's performance on the court has solidified her position with the Sparks.

“This is such a surreal moment for me,” Brown said, per Field Level Media. “Anyone familiar with my career knows that it hasn't always been easy and finding a home with the Sparks organization has been such a blessing. They have allowed me to be myself and walk in my light since Day 1.”

Brown's journey in the WNBA includes stints with the Connecticut Sun, Minnesota Lynx and the Chicago Sky, with whom she won a WNBA championship in 2021. Over six seasons, she has maintained an average of six points and 1.6 assists per game.

The Los Angeles Sparks, who concluded last season with a 17-23 record, narrowly missed the playoffs despite a late surge and a six-game winning streak. Looking ahead, Brown is enthusiastic about her role as a veteran leader on a team filled with talent.

“I'm really excited for the future and being a veteran leader of this super-talented team,” Brown said. “I can't thank everyone in the organization enough for believing in me and supporting me. This is an opportunity that I've been waiting for and working so hard for.”

