With the WNBA free agency moratorium period over, free agents can now officially sign deals with WNBA teams. The major signing of the day was marquee free agent Breanna Stewart shaking up the world and agreeing to terms with the New York Liberty. While that may have been the big announcement of the day, there were other notable moves that were made including one right before Stewart’s big announcement with the Los Angeles Sparks re-signing sharpshooter Lexie Brown. Brown’s signing was the big announcement at the time and she threw out a little humor at being upstaged by Stewart.

Thanks for my 5 minutes of attention Stewie 😂😂😂😭😭😭😭 — Lexie Brown (@Lexiebrown) February 1, 2023

Lexie Brown will be returning to the Sparks in WNBA free agency to the team where she had the best season of her career so far. Brown joined the Sparks as a free agent last offseason and signed a non-guaranteed training camp contract. She had to make the team out of camp and ended up beating out a couple of players that had been with the team longer. She alternated between the starting lineup and the bench and played both point guard and shooting guard. She averaged 7.1 points per game, 2.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists which were both career-highs. She shot 44.1 percent from the field and 39.8 percent from the three-point line, also career-highs.

Brown had spent her first four seasons in the WNBA bouncing between the Connecticut Sun, Minnesota Lynx and Chicago Sky. She won the 2021 championship with the Sky and she’ll be reunited with Curt Miller who was her coach with the Sun as a rookie in 2018.