The Los Angeles Sparks and Odyssey Sims are in agreement on a seven-day hardship contract, the team announced. LA is dealing with multiple injuries and recently signed Crystal Dangerfield to a hardship contract as well.

Sims has played in the WNBA since 2014. She was selected to the WNBA All-Star team in 2019 while playing for the Minnesota Lynx. The veteran guard most recently played for the Dallas Wings, as she signed a hardship contract with the team in 2024.

Dallas' previously injured players have started returning in the second half. As a result, the Wings were forced to release Sims and Monique Billings, who were both signed to hardship contracts.

Odyssey Sims' 2024 performance will impress Sparks fans

The Wings battled no shortage of injury concerns early in the 2024 campaign which led to them reaching out to Sims. Sims, 32, ultimately appeared in nine games and made seven starts for Dallas.

She played at a high level while helping to solve the Wings' point guard uncertainty. Sims averaged 17.2 points per outing on 53.5 percent field goal and 50 percent three-point shooting across her nine games with the team. She added 5.6 assists and 2.9 rebounds per contest.

It is clear that Sims has plenty left to offer in the WNBA. One has to imagine that a team will consider signing her to more than a hardship contract in 2025. She can make a pivotal difference for any team in the WNBA.

Sims has starting experience, but she can also come off the bench if necessary. She is more than capable of leading a team's second unit.

The 6-19 Sparks are trying to stay in postseason contention. The injuries they are dealing with will place a dent in their postseason aspirations, however. The signing of Sims could prove to be impactful in keeping the team afloat as the '24 campaign winds down.