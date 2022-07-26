Sparks make final Liz Cambage decision after she quits on team

Shortly after reports of Liz Cambage wanting out, the Los Angeles Sparks have granted her wish.

The organization has agreed to a contract divorce with the 6’8″ Aussie, who voiced her desire to play elsewhere. Sparks managing partner Eric Holoman had this to say:

“It is with support that we share Liz Cambage’s decision to terminate her contract with the organization,” Holoman said. “We want what’s best for Liz and have agreed to part ways amicably. The Sparks remain excited about our core group and are focused on our run towards a 2022 playoff berth.”

The 30-year-old signed with the Sparks in the offseason on a one-year deal after playing 2021 with the Las Vegas Aces. The veteran center made it clear recently that she didn’t want to play for LA anymore and now Liz Cambage will have the chance to sign with another team.

The four-time All-Star is averaging 13 points and 6.4 rebounds this season and should have no problem finding a new destination in the WNBA. She also faced some controversy earlier this year when Cambage fired a racial slur at a player on the Nigerian National Team.

The Sparks won’t be ecstatic to lose Cambage, but they’re currently in the playoff race with a 12-15 record which is good for third place in the Western Conference. Cambage sat out the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic and ultimately ended up playing back home in Australia.

It’ll be interesting to see where Liz Cambage ends up next. She’s not exactly young anymore so there isn’t likely many years of playing left.