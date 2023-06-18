The Los Angeles Sparks have announced that they have added former first-round pick Rae Burrell to their fold again via a hardship contract. The team made the announcement with an update on its official website.

This is Burrell's second stint with the team this season, as she also signed a hardship deal with the Sparks late last May. She appeared in only one game during the duration of that deal, scoring five points, grabbing four rebounds, dishing out an assist, recording a steal, and swatting away a shot in 15 minutes of a 93-65 road loss to the Las Vegas Aces. Burrell also saw action with the Sparks during a 90-71 preseason game against the Phoenix Mercury back in the preseason.

Burrell was selected by the Spraks ninth overall in the 2022 WNBA Draft. She played for three games for Los Angeles in the 2022 WNBA season before going under the knife to repair a knee injury. The Sparks released her last May but is apparently getting continued interest from the team whenever a body is needed.

Before turning pro, Burrell starred for the Tennessee Volunteers for four seasons in the collegiate ranks. She averaged 10.3 points on 40.2 percent shooting from the field, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.3 assists over the course of 110 games played for the Vols.

The Sparks are coming off a 77-72 home loss at the hands of the Minnesota Lynx and will look to rebound with a win this Sunday when they face off against the Connecticut Sun at home. Los Angeles head to the Connecticut game with a 5-5 record.