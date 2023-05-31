Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is almost here, and the first reviews are in for the upcoming sequel.

The story of Across the Spider-Verse is really about Miles Morales/Spider-Man (Shameik Moore) finding his identity as he teams up with other Spider-People to take on the Spot (Jason Schwartzman). Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) and Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson) return and introduce Miles to a variety of new characters including Pavitr Prabhakar/Spider-Man India (Karan Soni), Jessica Drew (Issa Rae), Spider-Punk (Daniel Kaluuya), and Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac).

Today marked the review embargo being lifted, so the full thoughts from critics were allowed to be shared. Across the Spider-Verse debuted with a 95% score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes based on 77 reviews.

Personally, I enjoyed Across the Spider-Verse, even for its flaws. As a Spider-Man story, it veers close to Into the Spider-Verse, and the ending leaves you slightly unfulfilled. It’s not as bad as the Fast X cliffhanger, but it still feels like half of a meal. Just remember, we look at The Empire Strikes Back as a masterpiece years later, but before we knew what happened in Return of the Jedi, would we be as satisfied with it? Maybe Across the Spider-Verse ends up being a masterpiece and it just requires seeing Beyond the Spider-Verse first.

Read our full review here.

William Bibbiani of The Wrap — a brilliant critic — called Across the Spider-Verse a “Triumph of Maximalist Filmmaking” and praised the “in-your-face” techniques from a technical standpoint. Read the full review here.

Danielle Solzman of Solzy at the Movies also lauded the film, saying it has the “right mix of character development, emotional stakes, and action to make it a comic book movie masterpiece upon arrival in theaters.” Read the full review here.

Courtney Howard gave Across the Spider-Verse an A- grade and called it a “masterful” and “magnificent” sequel. Read the full review here.

While I was not particularly high on the cliffhanger ending, Edward Douglas said that the film will leave you “wanting more,” so “it’s good to know that there is indeed more on the way.” Read the full review here.

And not all were as head-over-heels for the film. Roger Moore of Movie Nation gave the film a 2/4 score and his Rotten Tomatoes blurb read: “A mad cinematic jumble of comic book imagery, comic book mimicry, multiverse plotting and ponderous, pandering fan service.” Read the full review here.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will be released on June 2.