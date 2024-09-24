The forthcoming Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse will feature the reunion of Jefferson Davis (Brian Tyree Henry) and his son, Miles Morales (Shameik Moore). But first, Miles and Jefferson are in for a “wild ride.”

Speaking to ClutchPoints about another animated project, Transformers One, Henry talked about Beyond the Spider-Verse. He does not know much about his character's fate, but he thinks Jefferson will do anything to reunite with his kid.

“Jefferson is on a wild rise. We left you not knowing what his fate was,” Henry said. “But what you will know is that he will do anything for his son at the end of the day.

“He will do anything for his son, and the love for his son is the most fulfilling and powerful thing that he has. So, who knows? I'm still like, What is gonna happen?” he continued.

Who is Brian Tyree Henry?

Brian Tyree Henry is an Oscar-nominated actor for his performance in Causeway. He has also received an Emmy nomination for his performance in Atlanta, which he starred in from 2016-22.

His other TV roles include Boardwalk Empire and This Is Us. Additionally, Henry has starred in episodes of How to Get Away with Murder, BoJack Horseman, HouseBroken, and Big Mouth. Soon, he will star in Sinking Spring, a new Apple TV+ series.

His big-screen career started with roles in Puerto Ricans in Paris. Henry starred in Hotel Artemis, White Boy Rick, Widows, and If Beale Street Could Talk in 2018. That same year, he starred in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

From there, Henry had roles in Don't Let Go, Child's Play, Joker, Godzilla vs. Kong, The Woman in the Window, and Eternals. He also starred in David Leitch's Bullet Train with Brad Pitt, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Joey King.

He recently reprised his roles in Godzilla x Kong: the New Empire and Across the Spider-Verse. Henry now stars in Transformers One as D-16, who will later become Megatron.

What is Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse?

The Spider-Verse series began in 2018 with Into the Spider-Verse. It follows Miles Morales as he becomes Spider-Man, joining a league of other Spider-People from other universes.

Suffice it to say taht Into the Spider-Verse was a hit. It grossed over $380 million at the box office and won Best Animated Feature at the Oscars.

Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, and Rodney Rothman co-directed the first movie in the series. Phil Lord, who also produced it, was credited with the story and also co-wrote the script with Rothman.

A sequel, Across the Spider-Verse, was released in 2023. It made even more money, grossing over $690 million worldwide. A third movie, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, is coming.

While exact plot details are still under wraps, it will surely pay off the cliffhanger at the end of Across the Spider-Verse. It will also likely feature the returns of principal cast members like Moore, Henry, Hailee Steinfeld, Lauren Vélez, and Jason Schwartzman. Issa Rae, Karan Soni, Daniel Kaluuya, and Oscar Isaac also starred in Across the Spider-Verse.

Transformers One is in theaters.