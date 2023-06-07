Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse just came out last week and we're less than a year away from the threequel, Beyond the Spider-Verse. However, one of the film's leads, Hailee Steinfeld, has made a shocking admission about the production of the next film.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Steinfeld revealed that she has not started recording for Beyond the Spider-Verse. With a smile and a laugh, she said, “Uh, nope!” in response to whether or not she has begun recording for the upcoming threequel.

“As you can imagine, this [production of Across the Spider-Verse] has been an ongoing thing since the moment the first one came out. There's been so much focus, and everyone's blood, sweat, and tears has been put into making this the most incredible and best version of itself that it can be,” Steinfeld said.

This comment stood out given that earlier in the interview, Steinfeld revealed that she began recording her dialogue for Across the Spider-Verse almost four years ago right after Into the Spider-Verse came out. There are only about 10 months or so before Beyond the Spider-Verse comes out, and obviously, they will need her dialogue a lot sooner to stay on track production-wise.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

But perhaps just a little bit of a break was needed after a four-year-long production on Across the Spider-Verse. After all, Steinfeld has other projects that don't involve Spider-Man or any other variants. She recently played another comic book character, this time in live-action form, that being Kate Bishop in the Hawkeye Disney+ miniseries.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse picks up roughly a year after the events of Into the Spider-Verse and once again follows Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) as he takes on his greatest foe yet, the Spot (Jason Schwartzman). He's recruited by Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) to join forces with a legion of Spider-People led by Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac). There is a bevy of other new Spider-Man variants introduced in the film including Pavitr Prabhakar/Spider-Man India (Karan Soni), Jessica Drew/Spider-Woman (Issa Rae), and Spider-Punk (Daniel Kaluuya). Of course, Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson) also returns from the first film.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is in theaters now.