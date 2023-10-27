Actor Tony Todd has received rave reviews for his performance as Venom in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 on PlayStation 5, including from Tom Hardy who praised his fellow symbiote host.

Hardy took to Instagram to share his love for Todd, posting an image of the horror icon and describing him as simply a “legend.” It was the latest praise heaped on Todd following Spider-Man 2's release, which has received rave reviews for its emotional story, massive and detailed open world, and upgrades to the gameplay following 2018's Spider-Man and its spin-off, Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

Tom Hardy shows love to Tony Todd's Venom "Legend 🔥"#SpiderMan2 pic.twitter.com/x9PmblDa87 — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) October 25, 2023

Insomniac Games were quick to let players know Venom would be appearing the sequel alongside Kraven the Hunter, giving a quick glimpse of the symbiote-powered character at the end of the game's announcement trailer. Players also got a quick taste of what Todd's version of Venom would sound like, as well, which initially helped keep players in the dark as to which Spider-Man character would serve as the symbiote's host.

Tom Hardy has also received praise for his portrayal of Venom in 2018's Venom and its sequel Venom: Let There Be Carnage. While the films received mixed reactions from audiences and critics, Hardy's performance as Eddie Brock and the symbiote has been very well-received for making each character feel distinct despite inhabiting the same body.

In his near-40 year acting career, Todd has found his way into some of the biggest franchises in the world ranging from Star Trek to Marvel and everything in-between. He is probably best known, though, for his role in 1992's Candyman and its sequels as the titular character who haunts and kills anyone who recites his name five times in front of a mirror. He got the chance to return for the 2021 sequel starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, appearing in a surprise cameo at the end of the film.

Todd has also lent his voice to a variety of voice-over roles over the years including Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen and Call of Duty: Black Ops 2.