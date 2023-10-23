The sequel to 2018's PlayStation-exclusive, Marvel's Spider-Man, just dropped. Venom served as the villain of the game, and the senior narrative director at Insomniac Games dished on a potential spin-off game.

Waiting on fan reactions

Speaking to Insider, senior narrative director Jon Paquette said it depends on fan demand for a Venom spin-off game. “So, here's what we're doing. We're focused on Spider-Man 2, and what we're gonna do is we're gonna wait to see how the fans react,” Paquette said. “We're gonna listen to the fans and we're gonna ask ourselves, ‘Okay, what do the fans really want?”

“We'll kind of talk about stuff after we'v all had time to sleep and take vacations,” the director added.

The Insomniac Games team likely needs a break. Work on Spider-Man 2 has probably been going strong since the release of the last game a half-decade ago. In between the two games, a Miles Morales spin-off game was released, as well as various DLC missions for the first. A nice refresher is needed for all involved.

Spider-Man 2 was released on October 20 and was exclusive to the PlayStation 5 console. The game continues the story of Peter Parker and Miles Morales as they have to team together. A couple of threats emerge including Kraven the Hunter and Venom.

The first Marvel's Spider-Man game received critical acclaim. It was nominated for dozens of awards from various game awards shows. At te Gamers' Choice Awards, it took home Fan Favorite Action Game, Fan Favorite Single Player Gaming Experience, and Fan Favorite Character of the Year.