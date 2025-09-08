The biggest event in soccer is just around the corner. Hype is building for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Soccer fans are anxious to see if Argentina will defend their crown or if a new team will take over the title of world champions. Likewise, teams are looking forward to taking the field, and sponsors are lining up to partner with the event.

Only the cream of the crop when it comes to business will be able to sponsor the World Cup, and that is just what Hisense is. The company has had a relationship with the World Cup since 2017, and they will be back sponsoring the biggest soccer tournament again come 2026.

Hisense's history with the FIFA World Cup

Hisense is a Chinese company that manufactures major appliances and electronics. Most notably, the company manufactures television sets. With over 80,000 employees and a 2023 revenue of $12.169 billion, Hisense is clearly a successful company. They sell their products worldwide, but they are still building their brand. There will be no easier way to get recognition than to support the biggest sporting event in the world.

Having sponsored the World Cup in both 2018 and 2022, this will be the third time Hisense will be front and center at the biggest stage in soccer. Hisense was also the first sponsor for the revamped FIFA Club World Cup. Specific terms of the deal have not been announced, but it is believed that sponsorships for the World Cup cost between $75 million and $100 million, according to the Sports Business Journal.

With McDonalds, Frito-Lay, Bank of America, Mengniu Dairy, Unilever, Verizon, and Anheuser-Busch also agreeing to deals, there is now just one sponsorship spot left.

Hisense and FIFA's agreement will focus on the company's television expertise by providing audiences with access to cutting-edge TV technology. The company also has global marketing rights, meaning they will have brand visibility on digital and physical platforms.

“Our partnership continues to redefine how football and television display technology come together,” Catherine Fang, the Vice President of Hisense said, “be it through branding and screens for video assistant referee system integration, product innovation or immersive activations, this is more than a sponsorship. It's a vision for the future of the fan experience across the globe. Together, we're raising the bar for what fans can expect, and it's with immense pride that we can continue this journey.”

Article Continues Below

2026 FIFA World Cup preview

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be the biggest and baddest tournament to date. The event is played every four years and was first hosted in 1930. The field is expanding from 32 teams to 48 teams next year, though. There will also be three host nations for the first time ever, as the United States, Canada, and Mexico will split duties for fielding matches.

Led by Lionel Messi, Argentina won the World Cup in 2022. Eight different nations have been crowned champions in total. Argentina's victory was their third ever. Brazil leads the way with five championships.

There are a number of intriguing storylines heading into the 2026 tournament. Most notably, Kylian Mbappe is in a prime position to become the all-time goals leader. Mbappe has 12 World Cup goals, and he only needs five more to supplant Miroslav Klose for first place.

England seems poised to win their first World Cup since 1966, but they will have plenty of competition. Spain, France, and Brazil will give England a run for their money, and the United States is even a sleeper pick to make a run. Regardless, of who walks away as champions, the viewing experience will surely be excellent with Hisense pairing with the World Cup.