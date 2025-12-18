Forbes has released its first-ever list of the most valuable women's sports teams in the world, and a WNBA team occupies each of the top five spots. However, the one franchise that leads all the others is the New York Liberty, valued at around $400 million.

The Liberty earned this honor when owners Joe and Clara Wu Tsai made professional women's sports history again earlier this year. After purchasing the team in January 2019, the couple sold between 10%-19% of the team's total shares in 2025 to raise its valuation to its record-setting mark of $450 million.

All 12 previously existing WNBA teams have landed in the top 25, with the Indiana Fever valued at $370 million and directly following the Liberty. Both teams have taken the sports business spotlight within the last two years, as the Fever brought in the most revenue of any team in the W in 2024 at $32 million.

The Seattle Storm sit in third with a value of $330 million, the Las Vegas Aces follow at $310 million, and the Phoenix Mercury close out the top five at $300 million. The Golden State Valkyries were excluded from the list since they were a debuting franchise in 2025, but Forbes predicted that the Bay Area organization would surpass the Liberty to take the highest-value spot next year.

The Dallas Wings, Chicago Sky, Los Angeles Sparks, Minnesota Lynx, Washington Mystics, Connecticut Sun, and Atlanta Dream make up spots 10 through 17. Eight NWSL and five European clubs have also made the list, with Angel City FC, KC Current, Arsenal, Barcelona, and Chelsea taking the sixth through tenth spots.

All 25 teams are collectively worth $5.6 billion, demonstrating how quickly women's sports have grown globally. Wu Tsai told Bloomberg earlier in 2025 that she thinks the Liberty could be the “first billion-dollar women’s sports franchise” by the mid-2030s.