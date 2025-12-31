Paige Bueckers continues to expand her footprint well beyond the court. The Dallas Wings guard officially joined the LEGO family this week, adding another major brand partnership to a busy and productive offseason, per HouseofHeat.

Bueckers, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft, made an immediate impact in her first professional season with the Dallas Wings. She averaged 19.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, 5.4 assists, and 1.6 steals, earning All-Star honors and Rookie of the Year recognition. While Dallas struggled in the standings, Bueckers’ play offered a clear reason for optimism as the franchise looks ahead.

Now in the offseason, Bueckers has stayed active. She has taken part in Team USA training camp and is preparing to compete in the Unrivaled 3-on-3 women’s basketball league. At the same time, she continues to stack endorsement deals, including recent partnerships with CarMax and Fanatics.

Her newest agreement with The LEGO Group highlights her growing appeal to brands targeting creativity and younger audiences. LEGO announced Bueckers as its newest partner, placing her alongside fellow WNBA star A'ja Wilson, who has appeared in content created between LEGO and Nike.

Why the LEGO partnership feels personal

Bueckers did not hide her excitement about the collaboration. “A true dream collab,” she wrote on Instagram. “So excited to partner with the @lego Group to empower creativity through play!” The message came with a photo of her styled in a LEGO-inspired look, underscoring how natural the fit feels.

That connection runs deeper than branding. Earlier this month, Bueckers shared in a WNBA post that she would have been a “first-round pick LEGO builder” if basketball never entered the picture. That longtime interest makes the partnership resonate as more than a standard endorsement.

As Bueckers balances on-court development with a growing off-court portfolio, the LEGO deal reflects her broader influence. It also signals how companies continue to invest in women’s athletes who connect authentically with fans across generations.