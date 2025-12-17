Baron Davis continues to reshape what life after basketball can look like.

The former NBA All-Star has partnered with luxury menswear label Urbane & Gallant to launch a new capsule collection that blends storytelling, purpose, and elevated comfort. According to WWD, the collaboration brings Davis’ creative platform, History of the Game, into the fashion space through thoughtfully designed essentials.

The collection, officially titled Urbane & Gallant x Baron Davis H.O.T.G., short for History of the Game, opens with two core pieces. The initial drop includes a fleece jogger and a classic crewneck, each available in black or gray. Both garments feature rose detailing meant to symbolize positive energy and intention, themes Davis has emphasized throughout his post-playing career. The pieces are crafted from heavyweight 15-ounce fleece, with the crewneck priced at $125 and the jogger listed at $150.

Rather than chasing trends, the capsule focuses on versatility and meaning. Urbane & Gallant plans to expand the line into additional elevated basics, including T-shirts, tailored lounge pants, hoodies, and bomber jackets. The goal centers on building a wardrobe that feels intentional while still wearable day to day.

Blending Basketball Legacy With Purposeful Design

The capsule was designed by Jeffrey Sebelia, the season three winner of Project Runway and the current design director for Urbane & Gallant. Sebelia explained that Davis approached the brand after connecting with the quality and craftsmanship behind its menswear. That shared vision helped shape the collaboration from the ground up.

Davis described the partnership as a natural extension of History of the Game, the media production company he founded after retiring from basketball. Now working as a television host and analyst, Davis views fashion as another outlet to express the values that shaped his journey.

Before fashion and media, Davis built his influence on the court. Selected third overall out of UCLA in 1999, he carved out a 13-year NBA career defined by athleticism, creativity, and leadership. That same mindset now carries into his business ventures, where intention and authenticity remain at the center of everything he creates.