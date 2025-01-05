Longtime ‘Undisputed' host Skip Bayless is no longer with Fox Sports, but his past might catch up with him. The infamous personality was named in a lawsuit against Fox alleging sexual harassment.

Bayless was named as a defendant in the case along with Fox Sports producer Charlie Dixon and host Joy Taylor, per Front Office Sports. Noushin Faraji, a hairstylist who used to work with the company, filed the lawsuit, claiming that Dixon “used his position to sexually harass women” on set.

Faraji claims that Dixon advanced to touching her unprovoked, causing her to confide in Taylor, who allegedly told her to “get over it.” Along with seeking out Taylor, Faraji claimed she filed multiple complaints to human resources that apparently went unnoticed. While Bayless is no longer with the company, Dixon and Taylor are current Fox employees.

Faraji's allegations only worsened with Bayless. The hairstylist claimed that the 73-year-old gave her “lingering hugs and kisses,” forcing her to tell him that she was not interested in him romantically. The advances culminated with Faraji claiming that Bayless offered her $1.5 million to have sexual intercourse with him.

The lawsuit states that to reject his offer, Faraji brought up Bayless' wife, Ernestine Sclafani. Bayless then allegedly brought up religion, asking if she was Muslim and if her deceased father had “three or four wives.”

Faraji has since left Fox Sports but continues to work as a hairstylist in California. According to her Instagram, she appears to work for a salon known as Vito Esposito.

What does Skip Bayless do now?

Bayless, who abruptly left Fox Sports in 2024, has remained in the public light despite no longer associating with a platform. The controversial host still releases weekly episodes of ‘The Skip Bayless Show' on YouTube, where he voices his various opinions. The show is also available to listen to in podcast form.

Bayless continues to be active on social media in addition to his YouTube channel. His X, formerly Twitter, account remains one of the most popular sports accounts on the platform.

Before signing with Fox, Bayless rose to fame as Stephen A. Smith's co-host on ‘First Take.' Rumors of a potential reunion in 2024 after his departure from Fox were quickly put to bed by both sides. Instead, Bayless' former partner, Shannon Sharpe, joined ESPN and ‘First Take.'

With the news just breaking on Sunday, neither Bayless nor Fox Sports has issued a public statement on the allegations.