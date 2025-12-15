The Chicago Bears (10-4) continue to pass the eye test during their December slate, and they are doing so without one of their most valuable offensive weapons. Rome Odunze was ruled out in each of the team's last two games due to a foot injury. Although the second-year wider receiver has been limited for some time now, concern is truly mounting after he was a last-minute scratch in Sunday's 31-3 thumping of the Cleveland Browns.

Bears head coach Ben Johnson addressed Odunze's health on Monday and hinted at an unpleasant yet potentially necessary course of action the organization could decide to take.

“There may be a case that we need to protect him from himself a little bit so he can help us down the road,” the Coach of the Year contender told reporters, per ESPN's Courtney Cronin. Johnson said “all options are on the table.”

Odunze was a touchdown machine to begin the season, scoring five times in Chicago's first four games. He has found the end zone just once since then, though, and mustered only 103 receiving yards combined in his last three games. The former No. 9 overall draft pick does not look like the same player.

Will the Bears survive?

Article Continues Below

Odunze may need more time to fully recover. The Bears are in a tricky spot. They finish the season against the Green Bay Packers, San Francisco 49ers and Detroit Lions. If Chicago loses in either of its next two matchups, and Detroit defeats the Pittsburgh Steelers and Minnesota Vikings, there is a world in which a Week 18 divisional clash determines the final NFC playoff slot.

Considering the stakes, there is certainly risk to shutting down Rome Odunze. But is it riskier to put him on the field in his current condition? These questions are incredibly challenging to answer. Fortunately, other pass-catchers are starting to produce for the Bears. Unfortunately, one of them is dealing with an injury of his own.

The team is taking a “day-by-day” approach when it comes to rookie WR Luther Burden III, per the Chicago Tribune's Brad Biggs. The second-rounder is nursing an ankle issue after recording six receptions for 84 yards versus the Browns. The Bears battle the Packers on Saturday, so they will have less time than usual to make a decision on his status.

Chicago is in a good spot, but there is surely some uneasiness creeping into the fan base following this news. Though, given this franchise's recent history, it would feel strange if that wasn't the case.