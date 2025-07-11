Just days before the second iteration of the all-women's WWE PLE, Evolution, the company announced a partnership with the cosmetics brand Maybelline, the first-ever cosmetics partner of the company.

The announcement was made on Thursday, July 10, 2025. The collaboration will start at Evolution, with Maybelline serving as one of the Presenting Partners.

Former Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green was thrilled with the news. She posted a makeup-less selfie with the caption, “Hi [Maybelline with heart hands emoji].”

“WWE is excited to collaborate with Maybelline, a partner that not only leads the beauty industry but also shares our vision for highlighting amazing individuals across the roster,” said TKO's senior vice president of partnership marketing Brit Gantypal.

The president of Maybelline, Amy Whang, also weighed in. “Maybelline New York is proud to partner with WWE and have the opportunity to put our products to the ultimate test,” said Whang. “As the presenting sponsor of Evolution, we’re not just showing up in the ring; we’re supporting a global community that inspires confidence and self-expression, both in and out of the spotlight.”

Evolution is the second edition of the all-women's WWE PLE. The first took place on October 28, 2018. It is being held at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. Evolution is happening during the same weekend as the July edition of Saturday Night's Main Event.

What does Maybelline and WWE's partnership mean?

Besides being a Presenting Partner of WWE, Maybelline will also get center ring branding during Evolution. Additionally, the company will get “a custom vignette and social media integrations.” So, I would expect to see some Superstars promoting the brand.

This collaboration was done with the help of Beauty Co-Lab, L'Oréal's media agency of record. The CEO of Beauty Co-Lab, Delphine Hernoux, also spoke about the deal.

“Maybelline continues to lead the way by moving at the speed of culture — connecting beauty with entertainment in bold, inclusive, and unexpected ways,” said Hernoux. “At Beauty Co-Lab, we’re proud to have helped shape this milestone partnership with WWE, which reflects the kind of innovative thinking that keeps the brand ahead of the curve.”