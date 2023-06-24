The 2023 NBA Draft took place on Thursday. Sixty of the world's top young basketball prospects heard their names called. The NBA Draft is a time of great excitement for the players, the fans, and front offices alike. And few fanbases had more to be excited about during the 2023 NBA Draft than the San Antonio Spurs.

The Spurs had the number-one overall pick in the NBA Draft, and with that pick, they selected Frenchman sensation Victor Wembanyama, one of the most hyped-up NBA prospects in recent memory. Wembanyama projects to instantly be in the running for the best player on San Antonio's roster.

Understandably, Spurs fans are most excited about the Wembanyama pick, as he is a generational talent. But Wembanyama wasn't the only pick the Spurs made in the 2023 NBA Draft. They also had the 44th overall pick, which they used to select Sidy Cissoko, a 19-year-old wing who starred with the G-League Ignite during the 2022-23 season.

It's evident that the Spurs' 2023 NBA Draft was a major success. They added a once-in-a-lifetime talent along with a versatile wing to the roster. With all of that said, let's take a closer look at the Spurs' 2023 NBA Draft class and get to know the two prospects:

Meet the Spurs' 2023 NBA Draft class

Victor Wembanyama

Over 25 years after drafting Tim Duncan first overall in the 1997 NBA Draft, the Spurs selected another franchise-altering big man with the first pick. Wembanyama is a 7'2″ center who can do a bit of everything. Wembanyama can dribble the ball like a guard at his 7'2″ frame. He's also comfortable shooting the ball from behind the three-point arc and has a very smooth shooting form. He shot just 27% from three in France during the 2022-23 season, but expect his percentage to rise in the NBA while he's playing alongside superior playmakers.

And defensively, Wembanyama is an elite-rim protector. He blocked a whopping 3.0 shots per game with France this season and projects to be an intimidating interior presence at the next level. But Wembanyama brings more to the table defensively besides being a shot-blocker. He has solid quickness for his stature and can switch onto guards on the perimeter and make their life difficult.

Will Wembanyama go down as one of the greatest NBA players ever? Only time will tell, but what is clear is that the Spurs made the right decision by drafting Wembanyama with the number-one overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Sidy Cissoko

Sidy Cissoko may not be as sexy of a name as Victor Wembanyama, but he is an intriguing prospect nonetheless. Cissoko is a terrific playmaker at 6'8″. He averaged 3.3 assists per game with the G-League Ignite this season and is comfortable running an offense with the ball in his hands.

Playmaking may be Cisoko's defining trait, but he brings a lot to the table on the other side of the ball as well. Cissoko is a smart and pesky defensive player who averaged 1.0 steals and 0.9 blocks with the Ignite. He has the potential to be a very good defender at the NBA level.

San Antonio Spurs fans should be very happy with the team's 2023 NBA Draft choices. They selected a do-it-all prospect in Victor Wembanyama, and they also selected someone who could become a valuable rotation player in Sidy Cissoko. Congratulations on a terrific NBA Draft, San Antonio.