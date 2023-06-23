Victor Wembanyama, the first overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft by the San Antonio Spurs, received a warm welcome to San Antonio on Friday and was loving it.

Wembanyama arrived in the Alamo City the day after being drafted by the Spurs, and was greeted by a mob of fans who were waiting for him at the airport. The fans cheered and waved as Wembanyama made his way through the terminal, and Wemby recorded the greetings on his Instagram story.

“What a welcome!!! I love u Spurs fans,” Wemby added as a caption.

Wembanyama said that the announcement by Adam Silver was something he has dreamt of his entire life, and it was enough to drive him to tears. He's yet to sit down and go to work with legendary coach Gregg Popovich, but he has since said that Coach Pop will make for an intimidating presence in person.

The Spurs are hoping that Wembanyama will be the cornerstone of their franchise for years to come. He is considered one of the most talented basketball players in the world, and he has the potential to be a superstar. With him on board, the Spurs are looking to get back to their winning ways after a handful of lackluster years and contend for a championship. Coach Pop is definitely excited about the prospect, so much so that he'd be doing backflips.