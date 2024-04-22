As San Antonio Spurs fans – and thanks to generational talent Victor Wembanyama, NBA observers at large – head into the off-season with tons of curiosity about what the Silver and Black will do, there are at least two things the franchise knows going forward.
Victor Wembanyama is already their best player and is undoubtedly the centerpiece.
Devin Vassell is clearly San Antonio's second best player.
Neither of those aspects was known heading into this past season. For Vassell, a priority is to build on that partnership over the next couple of months.
“This summer I talked to him and I want to work with him a lot on just a two-man game and just work with him,” the Spurs second leading scored said.
Adjusting to Victor Wembanyama
It's no coincidence that toward the end of the season the Spurs played some of their best ball when Wembanyama played his. Symbolic of the length of the season, it seemed a long way from where the squad started.
As the 7-foot-4 marvel found his way, his teammates struggled to find him. It eventually led to talk and, even, speculation, about why San Antonio's new star wouldn't touch the ball as often as some expected.
“I mean, you're going to hear outside noise,” Vassell said. “That's just what it is. It just takes a minute to get used to playing with somebody who's 7'5′ and can do everything. Where his spots are on the court. Where to find him. I think there were a lot of times where we either got turnovers or we just weren't able to get him the ball at certain spots. You're used to throwing it up to somebody, but not that high. Just certain things that you've just got accustomed to or used to.”
Though the first month or so of the season, Vassell and Wemby were mostly neck and neck atop the team's scoring stats.
Spurs practice
Asked Devin if he’s already seeing the effects of his increased aggression in getting to the rim…
“Even when the thee-ball is going down, I’m not just relying on that…”
Full answer ⬇️#Spurs #GoSpursGo #PorVida pic.twitter.com/aT9pVzP0N8
— Hector Ledesma (@HectorLedesmaTV) February 21, 2024
“I think that as the season just kept going, everybody as a team we just starting finding him more in other spots and letting him play more free. As you see, it's been great,” the former Florida State Seminole added.
By the time the year was nearing the end, the two had not only found their grove, they were working well together. The team's top two scorers, they'd pick and roll off each other. Most offensive sets would end with one of the ball in one of their hands.
“There's not enough I can say about Wemby,” the Spurs second leading scorer said. “Coming down and hitting those crazy three's. I can go on and on about the highlights and the blocks and everything that he's done. We've just truly embraced him here and we're excited for the future.”
Neither Vassell nor Wembanyama played in the final game of the season. Vassell missed the final eight with injury. He was one of several Spurs who missed the final stretch. Despite that, they won at a higher clip than they had all season.
“I think, as a team, we're all excited. Not a lot of players playing and the impact that he's still having and us still winning games is huge.”
Vassell hopes it's a trend that continues when the team is at full strength, including its two best players.