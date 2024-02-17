Jeremy Sochan has a since of humor.

San Antonio Spurs young star Jeremy Sochan is currently in Indianapolis to take part in the Rising Stars challenge to be played on Friday Night as a part of the NBA's annual All-Star weekend. Sochan is one of the young cornerstones of a Spurs team that is currently being constructed around rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama, who has certainly looked the part of the generational talent that he was hyped up to be leading up to this past NBA Draft.

One common criticism directed from the Spurs fanbase to Sochan and some of his Spurs teammates has been their perceived inability to find Wembanyama–who is hard to miss–on potential lob opportunities around the basket.

Recently, Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski, also a rising star participant, was asked who he would most like to throw a lob to, and the rookie guard answered with Wembanyama, stating, “You can't mess up a lob [to Wembanyama].”

The camera then immediately panned to Jeremy Sochan, standing there awkwardly (video via BrickMuse on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter).

Now, Sochan himself has taken to X to react to the viral moment.

They got me 😓 https://t.co/3cKXyes6qN — Jeremy Sochan (@JeremySochan) February 16, 2024

While they might not be finding Wembanyama enough around the basket for the fanbase's liking, a quick look at statistics would reveal that Wembanyama does indeed have an enormous usage rate for a rookie, one that only projects to increase as he gets more and more comfortable in his role as a franchise cornerstone.

Wembanyama and Socahn will both be competing on Saturday evening.