Brandon Ingram raved about San Antonio Spurs star rookie Victor Wembanyama and his potential to be a superstar in the league.

Victor Wembanyama is a freak of nature. The hype around the San Antonio Spurs rookie revolves around his impressive physical traits. No man with his size and length should be able to do the things that he does. Even after his first two or three months in the league, we're still not quite used to seeing him play on the court.

As it turns out, NBA players share the same sentiment about Victor Wembanyama. New Orleans Pelicans star Brandon Ingram was asked about the Spurs star, and Ingram raved about the rookie. Here's what he had to say, per Paul Garcia.

Brandon Ingram on Wemby: pic.twitter.com/5BBhiXvjrK — Paul Garcia (@PaulGarciaNBA) December 18, 2023

Ingram on Spurs' Wembanyama: “Crazy. Super tall, super long, can do some unnatural stuff; grab rebounds, deflect. When you think you're open, you're not. He can guard the three-point line from the block. Some talent for sure, some good talent that when it's well put-together and he figures it out, he's gonna be a problem.”

At 7'3, Wembanyama has the build of a prototypical shot-blocking center, similar to someone line Hassan Whiteside and Rudy Gobert. However, what separates the Spurs rookie from the rest is his skillset. Yes, he's an elite shot-blocker as Ingram alluded to. However, he's insanely mobile, and he's able to handle the rock on offense as well. What you get is a unique talent that has all the potential in the world to be a dominant presence.

It seems like no one in the NBA can figure out Victor Wembanyama, not even the Spurs themselves. When they figure out how to properly utilize Wemby, though… watch out. It's going to be scary hours for the league.