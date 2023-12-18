As the Spurs try to figure out how to win games, Victor Wembanyama continues to shine.

It was fun while it lasted. The San Antonio Spurs will taste victory again this season, at least a couple more times you would suspect, but a 146-110 shellacking to the New Orleans Pelicans ends hope they would start a streak following Friday's euphoric win against the Los Angeles Lakers.

“That’s what you call an a**-whooping. Pure and simple. Drop the mic. Period. Full stop. All that kind of stuff, ” Gregg Popovich said as he described his team's performance Sunday.

With that being said, here are our biggest takeaways from the Spurs' loss to the Pelicans on Sunday.

Spurs' 19th loss in last 20 games

In breaking a franchise record 18-game losing streak, the Silver and Black recorded their first win since November 2o. With this Pelicans loss, the Spurs fall for the 19th time in their last 20 games. It's a span that includes a 121-106 loss at New Orleans in the only game Victor Wembanyama has missed to start his NBA career.

San Antonio has now lost four games this season by at least 36 points. The Los Angeles Clippers routed them 123-83 in late October before the Indiana Pacers blitzed them by 41 four games later. San Antonio's other 36-point loss came in a mid-November meeting between Victor Wembanyama and Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren.

Unlike their last four losses–dating back to right after that setback to the Pelicans on December 1–the Spurs didn't come close against CJ McCollum, Brandon Ingram and company on Sunday. An eight-point loss at the Minnesota Timberwolves, nine-point defeat to the Chicago Bulls, a one-point shocker at the Houston Rockets and a three-point downer versus the Los Angles Lakers preceded Friday's win.

Victor Wembanyama and Zion Williamson showdown

The game also meant the first-ever meeting between two number one overall picks.

Drafted in 2019, Zion Williamson has dealt with criticisms over his weight in a season that's seeing him average 22.8 points, which ranks second for the Pelicans behind Ingram. The former Duke star scored 15 and grabbed eight rebounds on Sunday.

Wembanyama was a shade better. This year's top draft selection scored 17 and recorded 13 boards. Though he finishes below his season scoring average by two points, the 19-year-old phenom made more history. He broke the NBA record for most consecutive double-doubles by a teenager with eight. Dwight Howard held the record with seven in 2005.

Victor Wembanyama has recorded 8 consecutive double-doubles, the longest streak by any teenager in NBA history 🤯 The previous record was 7 in a row by Dwight Howard in 2005. pic.twitter.com/3kcveoSMhs — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 17, 2023

The performance comes half a week after Wemby became the first rookie since Spurs Hall of Famer Tim Duncan in 1998 to score at least 30, get double-digit rebounds and block six shots. That effort came two games after the French phenom became the first rookie since icon Shaquille O'Neal in 1994 to record a 20-point, 20-rebound game.

Falling on Tony Parker day

The Spurs honored one of the best players in franchise history at halftime of the 36-point loss to New Orleans. Tony Parker's jersey banner was raised to the then AT&T Center (now Frost Bank Center) rafters in the fall of 2019. Earlier this season, the organization took down the banner to add “Hall of Fame” to his number 9 jersey in the wake of his induction to the Naismith HOF this past August.

On Sunday before the updated jersey was revealed, Parker addressed the crowd at halftime and thanked them for all their support throughout 17 seasons that produced four championships.

"it's even more special to celebrate with you guys tonight" 🫶 All love from @tonyparker to the Spurs Family@HEB | #Sponsored pic.twitter.com/KUbf6fNvCT — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) December 17, 2023

“It's even more special to celebrate with you guys,” the six-time NBA All-Star told the 18,000 plus on hand to witness the unveiling of his jersey banner with the Hall of Fame distinction.