After the conclusion of the police investigation regarding the slapping incident involving Britney Spears and a member of Victor Wembanyama's security team, the pop icon has once again addressed the matter and clarified she's not blaming the Spurs rookie for what happened.

On Instagram, Spears shared that she understands the situation, being a celebrity herself who has experienced getting swarmed by fans. However, the 41-year-old singer emphasized that she has never seen a security guard hit another person before, which was the real issue for her.

Despite that, though, Spears noted that Wembanyama wasn't at fault and that she remains a huge fan of him regardless of the controversy. She also tried to play the incident down, adding that she's simply thankful to see plenty of people support her.

“I've been working in the industry for years and have been with some of the most famous people in the world … NSYNC at one point were like The Beatles … girls would throw themselves at them everywhere we went … not one time in my life has a security guard ever hit another person!!!” Spears wrote.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I'm not sharing this to be a victim … I SIMPLY GET IT HONESTLY … my reaction was priceless … BAD ??? YES … I've had documentaries done about me and none of which I approved … I have felt helpless in most situations and my experience in Vegas and my reaction was a cry out on all levels … I will say it!!! No, I don't feel like I have been treated as an equal person in this country … of course when I watched the video myself … the people who actually swarmed around me when they heard me get hit made me feel like I mattered!!! I wasn't aware of that at the time … all people could hear was me saying fuck you all … which was WAY BETTER THAN HITTING HIM BACK!!! Either way I’m still a huge fan of the NBA player … it’s not his fault his security hit me … s**t happens!!!”

In the wake of the Victor Wembanyama-Britney Spears slap incident, a video of the moment emerged. It showed Spears trying to approach Wembanyama and touch his back before a security member swiped her hand to stop her. The way the security prevented her from touching Wembanyama seemed to have some force, as Spears ended up hitting herself.

While Spears received some criticisms as well since she should have known better, it's hard to blame her for questioning the actions of the security team since she wasn't even aggressively trying to get to Wembanyama.

Hopefully, though, both sides can move on from the incident. Maybe we'll see Spears watch a Wemby game in the future and the two can officially patch it up.