Victor Wembanyama and Britney Spears have been the talk of the town in recent weeks after the alleged slapping incident involving the San Antonio Spurs rookie and pop icon. The video of the incident, which has since gone viral, have sparked fans to take sides though.

For those who missed it, Spears was allegedly struck by a member of Wembanyama's security team when she attempted to get the attention of the youngster. Initial reports stated that Spears tapped Wemby on his back before a member of the youngster's security backhanded the singer. The force reportedly caused Spears to fall to the ground, all while knocking her glasses off.

In the new video that emerged, though, Spears was unable to reach Wembanyama as he was stopped by the security. While there does seem to be a little bit of force, however, Spears didn't fall in the interaction.

In the new video that emerged from TMZ on July 7, 2023, the incident shows a different perspective than initially reported.

With that said, plenty of Spurs fans sided with Wembanyama. Some noted that the story has been exaggerated, while others shared that Spears should have known better not to swarm other celebrities and personalities.

“Well she should leave people alone,” a commenter said. Another one added, “But the security guard didn’t slap her either. Looks like he just flung his arm back and it hit it her. I don’t even think he turned around. She made it seem as if he slapped her across the face intentionally so hard that she fell to the floor. Way exaggerated, clearly why the police did not follow up with an arrest. Moving on.”

“Not picking a side here. But what I am saying is She should’ve known not to run up from behind on anybody that has security like that. She’s pretty familiar with security guards and how it works. What would her security do if that was someone running up on her. Just saying…” a third Twitter user said.

Others noted that the security team could have handled the situation better. After all, there was really no immediate threat to Wembanyama and Spears was simply being a fan.

Fortunately, no charges were filed against Victor Wembanyama and his security team. It remains to be seen how the video will change things, though hopes are high both sides learned their lessons,