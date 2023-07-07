Before Victor Wembanyama even takes part in Summer League action with the San Antonio Spurs, the No. 1 overall pick has been embroiled in controversy surrounding Britney Spears. Wembanyama's concerns surrounding Spears seem like they can now be put to bed.

No one will be charged in the Wembanyama-Spears incident, via Jeff Zillgitt of USA Today. One of Wembanyama's security guards was accused of smacking Spears at a recent encounter.

Spears and her husband were at the Catch restaurant in the ARIA hotel late Wednesday night. When the pop-star saw Wembanyaama, she immediately ran over to the NBA's newest star trying to get a photo. Spears reportedly tapped Wembanyama on the shoulder before getting backhanded slapped by a member of the Spurs center's security team.

After the incident, Spears and her team filed a police report claiming battery. Spears demanded a public apology from Wembanyama after being struck. But at least from a legal perspective, Wembanyama and his crew will not be facing any charges from the incident.

Still, it is a tough way for Wembanyama to begin his NBA career. While he wasn't directly involved in the slap, his hype entering Summer League has been muddled by his Spears encounter.

With the Las Vegas Police Department making their decision, both Victor Wembanyama and Britney Spears will look to move on from this incident. The Spurs will look for Wembanyama to focus solely on basketball and proving why he was the No. 1 overall pick. As for Spears, she might not be the biggest San Antonio fan any longer.