The San Antonio Spurs have the privilege of playing on NBA Christmas Day, traveling to the Big Apple to face the New York Knicks at the iconic Madison Square Garden.

Ahead of the cross-conference matchup, guard Chris Paul revealed how special it is to play on December 25, which is actually the ninth time in his career he'll suit up on Xmas:

Not only playing on Christmas, but also at MSG. It doesn't get much better than that and as CP3 said, he'll have family in attendance, too. This will be a great stage for Victor Wembanyama to showcase his talent on the national stage, with fans across the country — and world for that matter — tuning into NBA action on Wednesday.

Spurs vs Knicks begins the slate, followed by Mavericks vs Timberwolves, Celtics vs 76ers, Warriors vs Lakers, and lastly, Nuggets vs Suns. There will be no shortage of star power taking the floor on the prestigious holiday.

Paul has been a wonderful addition to the up-and-coming Spurs, who truly needed a veteran presence who could fit nicely alongside Wemby. While the Point God may not be scoring the rock at a high level anymore, he's still a top-notch playmaker, averaging 8.4 assists per game.

San Antonio is sitting above .500 at 15-14 and that's been mostly without head coach Gregg Popovich, who suffered a stroke in early November. He's yet to return to the Spurs bench but the legendary boss is progressing well in his recovery.

This is the organization's first Christmas Day game since 2016 where they beat the Chicago Bulls. The Spurs ultimately made the West Finals that season but were swept in four games by the Golden State Warriors.

Tip-off at MSG is scheduled for noon ET. The Spurs have won four of their last six and will be looking to bounce back from a loss on Monday to the Philadelphia 76ers.