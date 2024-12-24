Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs will help jump-start the NBA Christmas Day action with an 11:00 start (CT) vs. the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Each player who wears the Silver and Black has his reason(s), but each readily admits excitement about suiting up on one of the calendar's marquee dates.

From fulfilling childhood dreams to the chance to play at Madison Square Garden, to potential snow, to performing in front of family, the team is ready to lead off the league's five games that day.

Spurs express excitement at playing on Christmas Day

“It's a dream come true for me to play on Christmas Day,” Spurs guard Tre Jones admitted. “I remember as a kid growing up, that was something that we did. We'd open presents in the morning and then we'd turn on the first Christmas game and have it running all day.”

Jones already understood the related message veteran guard Chris Paul shared with the team.

“I tell the guys on the team it's something you can't take for granted. There's only five games on Christmas Day. I've never played in New York on Christmas Day so I think it'll be a lot of fun for the team to get that experience.

Fellow offseason addition Harrison Barnes recalls playing in three Christmas games previously.

“It's huge. You want to play, right. You want to play in the playoffs, you want to play on marquee game days, things like that. So, to be able to play on Christmas, especially to be able to play in the Garden is a special experience.”

Jones and rookie Stephon Castle, the national champion with the UConn Huskies, will get to spend time with loved ones during the holiday.

“I can't wait for it. I remember growing up every Christmas watching the Christmas games, so to be a part of one especially in New York where most of my family is at is going to be fun,” Castle revealed.

“My family will be out there in New York, my mom will be out there as well. Just to be able to be all in New York for Christmas and to be able to be playing on Christmas Day is definitely just a dream come true,” Jones repeated.

The biggest Spur of all, from both a size and popularity perspective, says he's treating it like any other game.

“We've got to learn about the team, scout them and apply,” Wembanyama said as he pivoted to the pageantry. “For sure, I'm sure it's going to be special. I'm sure the league is going to be make that something special that we're going to be able to feel.”

If anything, the outside factors are what excited the 7-foot-5 center most anticipates.

“Spending Christmas in New York is going to be like the movies, I hope. Get a little snow.”

“What is it, four or five games that run throughout the day” Jones asked in reflecting on NBA Christmas' of the past.

“We'd just be watching them. I knew the Knicks game was always first. They were the East Coast game, so it's just crazy for me to be able to play in that game.”

A match-up between a vastly improved 15-14 Spurs team that features one of the league's biggest individual draws and a Knicks squad that's 19-10 should prove a nice early gift on Christmas Day.