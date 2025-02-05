The San Antonio Spurs made their first win-now move of the Victor Wembanyama era on Sunday when they traded for De'Aaron Fox from the Sacramento Kings. With this move, the Spurs now have a star in the backcourt to pair with their generational big man.

Now that the deal is done, there is even more good news for Spurs fans. They will not have to wait very long to see their newest star donning the silver and black, as Fox is slated to make his San Antonio debut on Wednesday night against the Atlanta Hawks.

Fox is having one of the best seasons of his career in 2024-25, averaging 25 points, five rebounds and six assists per game for a Kings team that is fighting for a play-in spot. The Spurs are also right in that mix for some of the final spots in the Western Conference playoff picture, and the addition of Fox will be a huge boost to San Antonio's quest to make the final bracket.

Fox will make it much easier for the Spurs to generate offense due to his dynamic ability too get out in transition and generate paint touches, so the Spurs should immediately improve on that end once he is fully settled in with the team.

Spurs should be a playoff team after De'Aaron Fox trade

The addition of De'Aaron Fox is obviously a needle-moving deal for the Spurs, but the players that they got to keep in the deal are arguably just as important. The Spurs sent Zach Collins and Tre Jones to Chicago in the trade, but they didn't have to let go of Stephon Castle, Devin Vassell or Keldon Johnson.

As a result, the Spurs have a deep stockpile of talented wings who can impact the game on both ends of the floor around Fox and Wembanyama. While Wembanyama provides elite rim protection, Castle and Vassell are both very good perimeter defenders. Fox can hold his own on that end of the floor as well, so this has a chance to be a good defensive team.

Offensively, Vassell is a great option as a third scorer after the team's two stars, and Johnson can create for himself and knock down outside shots as well. Castle is still a work in progress offensively, but he is at least a heady playmaker with the ball in his hands.

All of this should lead to the Spurs playing much better basketball over the last few months of the regular season and into the playoffs. They are just three games back of a play-in spot as it stands, and with Fox wasting no time getting on the court for the Spurs there is a chance that they can make that ground up quickly.