The San Antonio Spurs are going to be Western Conference heavyweights in the near future. With NBA Rookie of the Year winners Victor Wembanyama and Stephon Castle to go along with All-Star De'Aaron Fox in the fold, there's plenty to be excited about for Spurs fans. But if that isn't enough, the Spurs will also be selecting with the second overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

San Antonio is one of the franchises that made some of the best decisions during draft nights, and this year could add another one into their books. But for now, here is a look at the Spurs' 10 best NBA Draft Day moves in history.

10. Derrick White – 2017

Life after the iconic core of Tim Duncan, Tony Parker, Manu Ginobili, and Kawhi Leonard was quite difficult for San Antonio. However, one of the few silver linings from that rebuilding chapter was when the Spurs selected an underrated Derrick White late in the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft. White solidified himself in the league as one of the best two-way players, keeping the team competitive during its transitional period.

9. Alvin Robertson – 1984

Although controversial off the court and making San Antonio miss out on John Stockton, Alvin Robertson was a defensive specialist who kept the franchise interesting during the 80s. Drafted with the seventh overall pick, Robertson went on to win the NBA Most Improved Player as a Spur while also leading the league in steals.

8. Stephon Castle – 2024

While the pool of talent for the 2024 NBA Draft Class wasn't as deep, the Spurs still found a way to snag a blue-chip talent in Stephon Castle by selecting him with the fourth overall pick. Castle is turning out to be another pillar in San Antonio's young core, capped off by taking the 2025 NBA Rookie of the Year honors. It marked the second straight season a Spur took the award.

7. Victor Wembanyama – 2023

Prior to the 2023 NBA Draft, there was plenty of hype surrounding Victor Wembanyama due to his combination of size, talent, and potential. As a result, it was a no-brainer for San Antonio to select Wembanyama with the first overall pick. Thus far, the French sensation has been as great as advertised, having won the 2024 NBA Rookie of the Year and earned his first All-Star Game appearance during his sophomore season. With Wembanyama, the Spurs are certainly contenders in-the-making.

6. Sean Elliott – 1993

While the Spurs passed up Tim Hardaway at the 1993 NBA Draft, Sean Elliott successfully proved his worth with the Spurs. The two-time NBA All-Star was the brightest player for San Antonio during the Memorial Day Miracle. Elliott converted a game-winning three-point basket to sink the Portland Trail Blazers in Game 2 of the 1999 Western Conference Finals. The Spurs went on to win the franchise's first championship during that run.

5. Kawhi Leonard – 2011

Although it was the Indiana Pacers who drafted Kawhi Leonard at the 2011 NBA Draft, the Spurs traded for him that night, making it one of the best under-the-radar draft-night trades in history. In exchange for George Hill, San Antonio received a superstar who would lead the franchise to a title in 2014 with Leonard crowned as one of the youngest Finals MVPs in history.

4. Tony Parker – 2001

Drafted late in the first round, Tony Parker was also one of the most under-the-radar draft selections made by the Spurs. The French superstar successfully acclimated into the NBA style of play thanks to his dangerous scoring and elite playmaking. He was a perfect fit under coach Gregg Popovich, leading the Spurs to four NBA titles with him crowned as Finals MVP in 2007.

3. Manu Ginobili – 1999

Manu Ginobili is one of the greatest steals in draft history. Selected in the second round with the 57th overall pick at the 1999 NBA Draft, San Antonio found a diamond in the rough. Like Parker, Ginobili successfully translated his international success into the NBA, becoming an NBA Sixth Man of the Year winner and two-time NBA All-Star. But more importantly, he helped the Spurs capture four NBA titles.

2. David Robinson -1987

Although the Spurs had to wait for him to finish his obligations with the Navy, the patience of the front office paid off. David Robinson became the superstar that elevated the franchise into new heights. The 7-foot-1 center helped San Antonio win a pair of NBA titles. He was also a stat-sheet stuffer that has led the NBA in points, rebounds, and blocks.

1. Tim Duncan – 1997

To this day, there's no doubt that Tim Duncan is the best player in Spurs history. Thanks to Duncan, the Spurs were able to win five NBA championships to go along with three Finals MVPs. The U.S. Virgin Islands star ultimately lived up to the bill as the top overall pick of the 1997 NBA Draft as he went on to be inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.